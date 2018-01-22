Shah Rukh Khan has a fan moment with Elton John and Cate Blanchett

Shah Rukh Khan said that it was a fan moment to receive an award with Elton John and Cate Blanchett. Shah Rukh Khan said that it was a fan moment to receive an award with Elton John and Cate Blanchett.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is over the moon after receiving an honour at 24th Crystal Awards by World Economic Forum with legends of entertainment industry British singer Elton John and Australian actor Cate Blanchett. Shah Rukh is currently in Davos, a town in Swiss alps. He tweeted, “Honoured to receive the @wef’s 24th Crystal Award, together with @eltonofficial and Cate Blanchett. My fan moment!! Watch the #crystalawards via http://wef.ch/2FNQF8z at the #wef18 meeting in Davos.”

Shah Rukh, one of Hindi cinema’s most globally known faces, is being feted as he is a founder of the non-profit Meer Foundation, which provides support to female victims of acid attacks and major burn injuries through medical treatment, legal aid, vocational training, rehabilitation and livelihood support.

He has also been responsible for the creation of specialised children’s hospital wards and has supported child care centres with free boarding for kids undergoing cancer treatment. In an earlier statement, Shah Rukh said: “I consider my work with these heroic and beautiful women a great privilege as it imparts dignity and purpose to my life. I hope to spread awareness of the unparalleled heroism of these ladies and reach out to others in order to carry this work to its conclusion.”

Previosly, Shah Rukh Khan had tweeted, “Bhai Sahib kaafi thand hai!!! Hope to find some love & friendship to keep me warm here. Thank u @wef for the honour & having me over. #DavosDiaries,” alongside a photo of himself with a snowy background.

Check out the tweets by Shah Rukh Khan:

Honoured to receive the @wef’s 24th Crystal Award, together with @eltonofficial and Cate Blanchett. My fan moment!! Watch the #crystalawards via http://t.co/rILPgHRgtL at the #wef18 meeting in Davos. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2018

Bhai Sahib kaafi thand hai!!! Hope to find some love & friendship to keep me warm here. Thank u @wef for the honour & having me over. #DavosDiaries pic.twitter.com/4xaQQ3qNbJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2018

It is easy to see why Shah Rukh would be a fan of Elton John and Cate Blanchett. Both Elton and Cate have been icons of global entertainment industry for decades. Elton John has been active since 1970s and is one of the best-selling artistes of all time with more than 300 million record sales. Cate Blanchett is one of the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood having worked in movies like The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Blue Jasmine and so on, and was last seen in the villainous role of Hela in Thor: Ragnarok. She has won two Oscars for her contribution to Hollywood.

This year, the World Economic Forum will have the first Indian Prime Minister participating since 1997. Narendra Modi will address the plenary session of the prestigious global business meet.

(With IANS inputs)

