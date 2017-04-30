Shah Rukh Khan had his own fanboy moment when he met Hollywood icon Warren Beatty, see pic

Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture of himself with Warren Beatty calling him his favourite actor Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture of himself with Warren Beatty calling him his favourite actor

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Hollywood actor Warren Beatty might have been in news for completely different reasons, but there is surely something that’s connecting them. Early on Sunday, SRK posted a picture of himself with Warren Beatty calling him his favourite actor. The Raees star who is known for being a natural speaker, made us fall in love with him all over again after his incredible speech at the recent TED Talks. Shah Rukh was the first one from the Indian film industry to speak at the prestigious event. He even received a standing ovation.

Warren Beatty, on the other hand, has been in the news ever since he unknowingly got involved in a massive faux pas, when he, along with his co-presenter Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner of the Best Picture Award instead of Moonlight. That incident will go down in history as the day of Oscar’s biggest and most embarrassing goof-up.

SRK shared the image on Twitter with the caption, “After a whirlwind travelling spree spent a quiet evening with friends in LA & met one of my fav stars…Warren Beatty.”

After a whirlwind travelling spree spent a quiet evening with friends in LA & met one of my fav stars…Warren Beatty. pic.twitter.com/LPC4IIwrCE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 30, 2017

The Dear Zindagi actor is one of the most glamorous and stylish personalities on screen. His dialogues and acting can make millions of his fans go weak in their knees. But when he came across Hollywood star Warren Beatty, it was his fanboy moment, as it brought out his star-struck side. And as goes the norm, no fan shall leave their favourite celeb without a selfie if they cross paths with them.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn films to release trailers with Salman Khan’s Tubelight

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is working with Anushka Sharma in Imtiaz Ali’s yet untitled film. This is the third time SRK and Anushka are teaming up after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd