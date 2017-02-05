Shah Rukh Khan graciously agreed to do cameo in Tubelight: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan hints a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan in Salman Khan’s film Tubelight. Kabir Khan hints a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan in Salman Khan’s film Tubelight.

Director Kabir Khan says his upcoming film Tubelight featuring Salman Khan required superstar like Shah Rukh Khan for the guest appearance. The movie will see the two stars come together after a gap of 15 years. They were last seen together in full-fledged roles in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam that released in 2002.

“I am not going to divulge much details about the role. Let the film come out. It is a cameo, which was screaming for a superstar so we went to Shah Rukh and asked to do the special role. He graciously agreed to do it,” Kabir said.

“It’s an interesting, exciting role. It’s a cameo that was screaming for a superstar. I went to Shah Rukh and told him that there is a cameo role for him and he graciously said yes and did it,” Kabir told reporters here at the success party of Dangal last night.

According to reports, SRK will play a magician in the film, but Kabir chose to not leak out any details about the role.

“It’s a magician or something else… Let it all stay at rumour levels only. I can’t say anything about it (role),” he said.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan helmer also spoke about his planning to work with Kaabil star Hrithik Roshan.

When asked if Hrithik Roshan will be playing the lead role in his next project, the filmmaker said nothing has been finalised yet.

“I don’t announce my next film till the time I complete one. There is an old association with Hrithik. We keep discussing but nothing is finalised till we sign things.”

Kabir expressed his happiness at the huge success of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal and said the film is well-deserved to become highest grossing film.

Tubelight is written and directed by Kabir Khan. Based on 1962 Sino-Indian War, this historical war drama also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Shatrughan Sinha, and the late Om Puri among others.

The film is slated to release on July 26.

With inputs from PTI and IANS

