Shah Rukh Khan gave so much love to my father, I fell in love with him: Karan Johar

Karan Johar explained why he loves Shah Rukh Khan so much at the book launch of his biography An Unsuitable Boy Karan Johar explained why he loves Shah Rukh Khan so much at the book launch of his biography An Unsuitable Boy

Karan Johar has opened up about his personal and professional life, in his latest biography ‘The Unsuitable Boy.’ He has now just spoken about his sexual orientation and relationship with Shah Rukh Khan, but even several other Bollywood stars. It isn’t unknown that the filmmaker and SRK share a deep relationship and this has been witnessed time and again, the way they have supported each other through thick and thin, and in their films all these years. The two have worked together in films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Shah Rukh attended the launch of Karan Johar’s book in Mumbai. In the presence of his good friend, KJo explained why he loves the superstar so much. “Shah Rukh Khan was an animator, so conversational, respected my father so much. When I saw SRK give my father so much love, I fell in love with him.”

“There are ups and down in so many relationships. But with SRK there is deep love and respect I have for him. Ours will be a dynamic connect that will stay forever. My love for his family is so constant. My love for him and his work is beyond work. We have our down days and humongous high days. They will not get diminished,” Karan added.

While talking about stardom, he said,” Clearly edged in my head. I grew up with movie stars. I was used to stars’ stardom. We had to succumb in their stardom.”

Also read: Book Review: Karan Johar’s memoir lays bare all; reflects Bollywood’s ambiguity

Karan had something to talk about his personal friendships in the showbiz too. The filmmaker said,”Most of my personal connections are my family. My most dynamic relationships are with fraternity and the industry. I will cherish these relationships all my life.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd