Shah Rukh Khan gave a perfect TED Talk. But now he’s scared that this new video might reveal he isn’t smart

Shah Rukh Khan fans got a chance to hear his TED Talk recently, but here is a video which shows not much he practiced for it. Shah Rukh Khan fans got a chance to hear his TED Talk recently, but here is a video which shows not much he practiced for it.

Shah Rukh Khan fans got a chance to hear his inspiring side when he delivered a speech at the TED Talk recently. SRK’s motivating talk received a lot of accolades for his sheer intelligence and keen ability to reflect on his life and surroundings. And just like everyone, even we thought all this comes naturally to Shah Rukh, until we got hold of a video. What we saw was hilarious and eye opening at the same time. The clip shared by SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani shows the amount of practice the actor did for his TED Talk. Speaking at the prestigious stage isn’t anyone’s cup of tea, and even our Raees star had to put in a lot of hardwork. But now he is afraid, as everyone will know he is not smart!

Pooja Dadlani shared the video on Twitter with caption, “Check out this humorous take of @iamsrk ‘s TED Talk… even watching him prep is a delight!” and SRK sahred this on his social media page and wrote, “U have made my practice sessions public!!! Now everyone will know I am not smart.”

SRK, on his part reposted the same video on his Instagram page and wrote, “U have made my practice sessions public!!! Now everyone will know I am not smart.”

Watch Shah Rukh Khan TED Talk practice video here:

Check out this humorous take of @iamsrk ‘s TED Talk… even watching him prep is a delight! pic.twitter.com/4XB5FoVqGz — Pooja Dadlani (@pooja_dadlani) May 20, 2017

And also read SRK’s recent tweet here:

U have made my practice sessions public!!! Now everyone will know I am not smart. http://t.co/HC5AdAkLb7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 20, 2017

Shah Rukh had last month addressed the TED talk at Vancouver. The video that was released later was titled, “Shah Rukh Khan: Thoughts on humanity, fame and love” and SRK is seeing wooing his audience with intelligence and wit.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s TED talk video here:

Shah Rukh Khan’s TED Talk was sarcastic, in some places dark. Out of the many things, the way he shared his personal struggles and failures won hearts. “I’ve learned that whatever moves you, whatever urges you to create, build, whatever keeps you from failing, whatever helps you survive, is perhaps the oldest and the simplest emotion is known to mankind, and that is love. You may use your power to build walls and keep people outside or you may use it to break barriers and welcome them in. You may use your faith to make people afraid and terrify them into submission. Or you can use it to give courage to people, so they rise to the greatest heights of enlightenment,” he had said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd