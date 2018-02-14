Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Chibber: The star couple and their special saga of love

For Gauri, Shah Rukh Khan has been the only one. For Gauri, Shah Rukh Khan has been the only one.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Chibber’s (now Gauri Khan) relationship is perhaps one of the most talked-about relationships, as far as Bollywood is concerned.

The couple has been married for over 25 years now, and are still going strong. While there are many stories that have been made public about their courtship and eventual wedding, there are still quite a few people who are still not aware of how the two finally ended up together.

Film critic Anupama Chopra has revealed interesting things in her book about the couple. For instance, did you know that SRK had first met Gauri when she was only 14 years old, and when he was 18? According to the book, Shah Rukh was a shy guy who just couldn’t ask Gauri out on a date.

The two, after exchanging numbers, first met for their official date, where they were just a bundle of nerves, and couldn’t make much conversation. The date barely lasted a few minutes and all they could manage to do during the period was sip Colas. Simpler, sweeter times.

While there have been rumours about Shah Rukh’s alleged affairs with celebrities, nothing seems to have affected his relationship with Gauri. The two dated for years before deciding to take a big jump from partners to partners for life. Shah Rukh, on several occasions, has admitted that it took a lot of effort on his part to try and convince Gauri’s parents for their union as religion played a big deterrent.

For Gauri, Shah Rukh has been the only one, as the celebrity designer had said during an interview, “Shah Rukh was the first person I met and went out with. And he has been the only man.”

As far as SRK’s concerned, he’s quite possessive about the woman of his life. In an earlier interview, he was quoted as saying, “I don’t know whether I am a nut but I am very intense about my love for Gauri. She’s a part of me.” The forever kind of romance.

