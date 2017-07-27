As Shah Rukh Khan is busy promoting Jab Harry Met Sejal, Gauri Khan is sunbathing with Suhana and AbRam, see photo

Gauri Khan shares a picture with Suhana and AbRam on her Instagram account. Gauri Khan shares a picture with Suhana and AbRam on her Instagram account.

Shah Rukh Khan is back in the country thanks to his work commitments. However, Gauri Khan, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are still in Los Angeles on an extended vacation. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor, a few days back, informed his fans of his homecoming sans his family. Now, his wife Gauri Khan has shared a picture from her getaway with her two kids Suhana and AbRam on her Instagram. While the eldest Aryan is missing from this lovely family picture, we wonder if he is the man capturing memories.

Gauri, who prefers to stay away from the limelight, has been sharing her various vacation snapshots on her social media accounts ever since she flew to the foreign land. Earlier, she posted her photo soaking up in the ‘California Sun’ and we also saw her partying with close friends Karan Johar, Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Sonali Bendre. This time, doting mother Gauri is bathing in the sun at the Malibu Beach in LA with children as daddy Shah Rukh is busy promoting his next with Anushka Sharma. In the photo, we see four-year-old munchkin AbRam playing with the sand, while both Gauri and pretty Suhana are rocking it in their beachwear. The caption of the photo reads, “The classic stretch of sand #malibubeach 🐳.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh launched the love song of Jab Harry Met Sejal, “Hawayein” with Anushka on Wednesday. He shared a selfie with his third-time co-star Anushka and captioned it, “Hawayein Haq mein wohi hain aate jaate joh Tera naam lein…Sejal…how beautiful she looks…”

The team of this Imtiaz Ali directorial launched the song at the beachside during the romantic sunset. Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to release on August 4.

