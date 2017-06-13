Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan had dinner with Shweta Nanda. What did they discuss?

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan had a perfect ending to their Monday blues. The couple spent some quality time with close friends at dinner. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan had a perfect ending to their Monday blues. The couple spent some quality time with close friends at dinner.

How to get rid of Monday blues? Well, Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan seem to have the best answer for this question. The actor and his wife went out on a dinner date with Shweta Nanda and some other close friends as a perfect ending to their busy day. Gauri and Shah Rukh did not come together. No, don’t worry, everything is perfectly alright between the two. However, you have to forgive Shah Rukh for coming late given he has a busy schedule with multiple projects and of course, promotions of Jab Harry Met Sejal.

While leaving from the restaurant, the couple had a bright smile on their faces. It seems they had an amazing time together. Few reports suggest that the restaurant they visited has been designed by Gauri. Earlier, her interior designing skills were revealed by Karan Johar who showed off the extraordinary room designed for Yash and Roohi.

Apart from the two, we also spotted Zoya Akhtar. So, Shah Rukh, Shweta, Gauri and Zoya, well we are eager to know what was cooking inside the four walls. Shah Rukh and Gauri’s son Aryan and Shweta’s daughter Navya Naveli studied together and belong to the same gang of friends.

Meanwhile, Zoya is busy with Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and Shah Rukh is busy with Imtiaz Ali’s project starring Anushka Sharma. The 51-year-old actor would also appear in Anand L Rai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s project.

