Gauri Khan shares a super adorable click of son AbRam; calls him ‘My Knight Rider’

Gauri Khan shared the cutest picture of her son AbRam on her Instagram page recently. The picture, taken ahead of the big Indian Premiere League auction, sees Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest one on a little green bike looking precious. Gauri had captioned the picture as, “My knight Rider…flaunting his ride.”

In the photo, the little Khan is seen sporting a white tee supporting Shah Rukh’s team Kolkata Knight Riders. The youngest Khan has many fans, and not too long ago, he had floored his parents and the entire internet together with his adorable dance performance on his annual day function. AbRam had danced to papa SRK’s hit number “Ye Taara Woh Taara.” Hearts melted everywhere as the pictures from the event surfaced on various social media sites.

In the aforementioned pictures and videos, Shah Rukh was seen standing and supporting his son’s act. Shah Rukh Khan’s other kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were seen cheering for AbRam along with SRK and Gauri Khan at the event. AbRam was also spotted at a play-date with Singer-VJ Raageshwari Loomba’s daughter. Raageshwari told the Bombay Times that AbRam is an intelligent child whose vocabulary and insights are remarkable.

“AbRam is the brightest four-year-old, his vocabulary and insights are superlative. I give complete credit to Gauri, at the risk of SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) feeling relegated (laughs). Gauri is with him all day long, reading books to him while managing her business,” Raageshwari had said during the interview. Raageshwari and Gauri have been friends since their VJ-ing days.

