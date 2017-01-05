Shah Rukh Khan: Future of Indian cinema rests on films like Baahubali

SRK praises Baahubali SRK praises Baahubali

It’s not that Shah Rukh Khan misses any work of art or any piece of cinema that’s big, he is just too busy with his projects that he loses track of hits. Finally, after more than a year of the release of Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali, Shah Rukh Khan had tweeted his appreciation of the film. More recently, he also called Baahubali the finest of the films in the Indian film industry.

In an exclusive interaction with a Telugu news channel, during his promotion for Raees, the actor praised how Baahubali turned out to be a great work of art. “Baahubali is one of the finest cinematic experiences in the recent times. The future of Indian cinema will rest on films like it. These films are eventful and big with great visual effects and enactments and it attracts everyone irrespective of language it was made in,” said the superstar.

The actor also recalled how good an experience was working with the famous Kattapa, Satyaraj, in Chennai Express where he played the father of Deepika Padukone. Talking about acting in Telugu films, the 51-year-old star said he is busy with many projects in Hindi film industry that he hasn’t been able to make into films. He says he loves that he has many fans down in the south too.

Baahubali was released in 2015 and turned out to be a blockbuster. Lauded for its scale and special effects, the movie became the second highest grossing film in India after PK, minting close to Rs 650 crore. The sequel to the film, Baahubali: The Conclusion, is also lined up for release on April 28.

