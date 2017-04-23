Shah Rukh Khan’s first experience with snow, and kids Aryan-Suhana have a fuzzy connection. See adorable throwback pic

Shah Rukh Khan just shared the most adorable throwback picture on his Instagram page. Shah Rukh Khan just shared the most adorable throwback picture on his Instagram page.

Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood’s Badshah has time and again proven how much he loves his kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. There are countless adorable pictures of the star with his youngest son, bonding over Spidey toys, or just chilling. They have made our hearts go pitty-pat, especially the ones where AbRam seems to stare at you with all the innocence of an angel. So when the star took to Instagram to post a throwback picture, we were surprised to see where little AbRam got all his naughty looks and adorable gestures from.

In this throwback picture, King Khan has scribbled his children Suhana and Aryan’s name on snow. He is smiling widely, with pearlies flashing in this black and white image. We can also see that the star is donning the suit of an army man maybe? He captioned the image, “Years ago when I saw snow for the first time, took this pic to show my kids. Thx Ishika Mohan for keeping it safe.” So, it is not just you and me, but even Shah Rukh Khan can become a kid when he sees snow for the first time.

This picture gives one warm fuzzy feeling as it reminds us of all the times the star has spoken about his kids or recounted incidents that involve them. The actor is currently busy with Imtiaz Ali’s untitled project alongside Anushka Sharma. He is also looking forward to working with Tanu Weds Manu fame, Aanand L Rai. Currently, the leading lady for the movie is being chosen by the filmmakers.

