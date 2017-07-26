Shah Rukh Khan feels right as AbRam runs towards him. See photos

Shah Rukh Khan shares a picture of AbRam running to him on his Instagram account. Shah Rukh Khan shares a picture of AbRam running to him on his Instagram account.

Shah Rukh Khan and his little one AbRam make for the most adorable father-son duo in tinsel town. More than we love to see SRK romancing on screen, we love the superstar’s chemistry with his youngest one. Be it going out for a vacation or heading out for an IPL match, Shah Rukh has preferred the company of AbRam. And every time the two have made a public appearance, they have invited the frenzy of the paparazzi.

No matter even if King Khan decides to go incognito to avoid the curiosity of his many followers, the die-hard SRK fans find him anyways. Something similar happened when Shah Rukh took AbRam to Universal Studios in LA. Despite hiding in a hoodie, the picture of this daddy cool holding the hand of his little one and heading for a fun time went viral on social media.

And now that the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor is done with LA and is back in Mumbai, he has got time to share a photo of his four-year-old son running towards him. The caption of the photo is something which will make you fall in love with the picture even more. It reads, “Cause when the feelin’s right I’m gonna run all night. I’m gonna run to you…”

Shah Rukh and his kids are a photographer’s delight. The Raees of Bollywood has advised his kids to pose for the shutterbugs whenever they find themselves surrounded by photographers and take their permission before leaving.

Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai. See photos

(Picture: Varinder Chawla) (Picture: Varinder Chawla)

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will once again join the team of Jab Harry Met Sejal to promote the film which is scheduled to release on August 4. SRK will soon be releasing the love song, “Hawayein” from the movie which has him playing a Punjabi munda and Anushka Sharma plays a chirpy Gujarati girl.

