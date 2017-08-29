Lip Sync Battle: Before the war, Shah Rukh Khan spreads love on Farah Khan’s show

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan will come together for Lip Sync Battle. Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan will come together for Lip Sync Battle.

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan share a bond which emits only love, and it is purely entertaining to see them share the screen or any stage together. Their level of wittiness also perhaps is the reason behind their bond, and we will get to see this yet again not in a film but on a television show. Yes, Shah Rukh Khan is going to be seen in one of the episodes of Farah Khan’s upcoming show, Lip Sync Battle.

While there is no confirmation if he would be participating or not, or if he is going to be the one to appear on the show’s grand premiere, this picture from the sets of the show surely makes us want to see them have a war of words before anyone else. Farah took to Twitter and shared the picture with her fans. She wrote, “The best surprises come to u when you re not looking.. @iamsrk thanks for energising our set of #LipSingBattle .. ♥️”

By the way, this one picture has made Shah Rukh fans grow impatient. They are desperately waiting to know when and where would this show air.

The best surprises come to u when you re not looking.. @iamsrk thanks for energising our set of #LipSingBattle .. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ylKTWAxUmz — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) August 29, 2017

An international concept, Lip Sync Battle will see top Bollywood celebrities would face off against each other in a fun filled dance battle while lip-syncing on iconic Bollywood numbers.

Apart from Farah Khan, the show will also be hosted by Ali Asgar, who has his own fan following among the audience because of his Dadi act in The Kapil Sharma Show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd