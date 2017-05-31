Shah Rukh Khan escapes accident as 2 injured on Anand L Rai film set

Anand L Rai has put up a huge set, recreating the bylanes of Meerut in Mumbai’s Film City, where Shah Rukh Khan began shooting a week ago. Anand L Rai has put up a huge set, recreating the bylanes of Meerut in Mumbai’s Film City, where Shah Rukh Khan began shooting a week ago.

A portion of ceiling collapsed on the set of filmmaker Anand L Rai’s upcoming movie with Shah Rukh Khan, but the superstar who was present on the set escaped unhurt. Two crew members, however, got minor injuries, it has been reported.

According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, “A prop ladder fell on the makeshift ceiling. The injured crew members were discharged immediately since the injuries were minor. Everybody heaved a sigh of relief that SRK was seated on another side of the set and was unharmed.

Rai has issued an official statement about the accident. “It was a minor injury and nothing serious. Prompt care and action was taken . The shooting had to be stalled that day as it was cloudy and not suited to the scene’s requirements,” the director said. The shooting apparently will be resumed later this week.

For the yet-untitled film, a huge set, recreating the bylanes of Meerut, has been put up at Film City. This isn’t the first time that an accident has happened on the sets of a Shah Rukh Khan film. Previously, the actor got injured while shooting for Darr, Ra.One and Chennai Express among other films.



SRK began shooting for Rai’s film just last week. He is playing a dwarf in the movie, which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. It is the second time that the trio of Shah Rukh, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif will be seen on screen after late Yash Chopra-directed 2012 romance, Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Anushka and Katrina are yet to join Shah Rukh and Rai on the shoot.

