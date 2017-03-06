Shah Rukh Khan’s empowering speech at Mijwan 2017 is why we love him so much. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan says that women empowerment is a misnomer as he believes that the fairer sex is anyway more powerful. Shah Rukh Khan says that women empowerment is a misnomer as he believes that the fairer sex is anyway more powerful.

After Shah Rukh Khan walked the ramp at Mijwan 2017, after SRK spoke about his dear friend Karan Johar becoming the father to twins Yash and Roohi, after the superstar posed for photos, he made probably the most important statement of the evening. But such is rush and madness of capturing what is sensational that not many reported what Shah Rukh said, and this is a man whose sneeze also makes for news. The actor was talking about gender equality and his own unique take on the topic at the annual fashion event for which he walked the ramp, Mijwan.

Always the one to bring sensibility and sensitivity to the issue of gender inequality, superstar Shah Rukh Khan says that women empowerment is a misnomer as he believes that the fairer sex is anyway more powerful but what it needs in this “man’s world” is an equal opportunity to grow. “We keep talking about empowering the ladies, which is a misnomer according to me. It’s like saying ‘save the planet.’ You don’t save the planet, the planet saves you, it is looking after you. Similarly when we say, ’empower women’, there is nothing like empowering them. They are more powerful than us. All we need to do is genuinely give all the ladies an even playing field. That’s all they are asking for,” said the 51-year-old actor, who has always spoken highly of the contribution made by his female co-stars to his successful career.

Mijwan charity event, organised by veteran actor Shabana Azmi, is an annual fundraiser dedicated for the Mijwan Welfare Society, which works for the empowerment of the girl child in rural India.

Shah Rukh added that it is a man’s world and it is high time gender disparity was done away with. “It’s an unfair world. It’s a man’s world. We have taken this for granted for too long. We need to offer them an even playing field. And Mijwan in its own fantastic way is doing the same thing. When learning is given to a woman it goes further and wider than a man. Women take it to children, society and everyone else,” he said.

Shah Rukh and Anushka, who have teamed up for director Imtiaz Ali’s next, walked the runway for designer Manish Malhotra. While Anushka looked radiant in an ivory top and skirt, Shah Rukh looked dapper in a sherwani.

The event, like every year, was star-studded. Bollywood celebrities in attendance were Farah Khan, Sridevi, Neetu Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Kiran Rao, Nandita Das and Diana Penty among others.

