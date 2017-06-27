A person has to at least be a graduate to enter my house: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial Jab Harry Met Sejal, which also stars Anushka Sharma. Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial Jab Harry Met Sejal, which also stars Anushka Sharma.

Shah Rukh Khan, while celebrating Eid on Monday spoke about everything from completing 25 years in Bollywood, to celebrating festivals with his kids, his retirement plans and his upcoming films including Jab Harry Met Sejal and Anand L. Rai’s directorial, in which he plays a vertically challenged special person.

“I am really happy that half of my age is gone doing acting. I have earned a lot for myself. Now I want to give it back to people. Twenty five years is a long period and I would thank people for their wishes,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has earlier expressed his interest in making a movie on Mahabharat said he has been reading the epic for sometime now. “I have been reading Mahabharat for one-and-a-half years. I like the stories in it. I narrate them to AbRam in a very exciting way,” he told the media after Eid celebrations at the Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai on Monday.

“Similarly, I narrate to him stories from Islam. We should love each other’s religion. I hope my children do the same. I hope they learn about all the religions, respect them and enjoy the facts and the beauty in them,” said Shah Rukh.

The actor has three children – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. He thanked the media for supporting him throughout his film journey. The superstar also talked about the Bollywood entry of Aryan and Suhana.

The Raees star, who has always been protective about his family, said, “My children will first have to finish their studies. In my house, a person has to at least be a graduate or they won’t be allowed to enter the house.

“Suhana is still in Class 11. So she has five years of studies left. Aryan has four years left. If Suhana wants to be an actor, then she will study to be an actor. So there is a long long way to go. Just because she makes public appearances does not mean that we are taking her out so that people will notice her and make her an actress,” he said.

Keeping his wit in place, he also requested the paparazzi in his own way to be easy while clicking the pictures of his three kids. He urged them to keep it to 2-3 photos only. Earlier in the day, the actor had made his signature appearance wto wish his fans from his terrace. He was accompanied by AbRam as the father-son duo waved to the thousands who had collected at Mannat to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor.

SRK is gearing up for the release of his next film Jab harry Met Sejal directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Anushka Sharma.

