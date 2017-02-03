Shah Rukh Khan drops his pants when he hears ‘pack-up’

Shah Rukh Khan is a total tantrums thrower at his movie sets. Shah Rukh Khan is a total tantrums thrower at his movie sets.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he takes off his lower clothings when he hears “pack-up” while shooting. In the season finale of “Vh1 Inside Access”, SRK revealed what is the first thing he does as soon as he hears “pack-up”.

He said: “It sounds wrong, I don’t do it like that. I just take the lower part of my clothes off! Because invariably, you know, I don’t like wearing anything else apart from jeans, and when I’m doing films, I am either wearing pants or suits or stuff like that, and I spoil my hair. I don’t like my hair being combed all the time.”

When the host asked him if he was messy and if he threw everything around, the 51-year-old said: “Yes, I do. No, but I don’t even throw them around.”

“I have an amazing team and I am very spoilt and I should not be saying it. I start taking things off, they take it off me and I walk in semi-naked, and change, and I am out.” The episode will be aired on Sunday on Vh1.

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie Raees is doing fairly well at the Box Office. The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mahira Khan and Atul Kulkarni. The actor, who is extensively promoting his film, is getting applause for playing a gangster. SRK’s film collected Rs 8.25 crore on Monday and Rs 7.52 crore on Tuesday.