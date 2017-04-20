Remember when Shah Rukh Khan dressed up like Sachin Tendulkar? Before Sachin: A Billion Dreams, watch this throwback video

Remember this ad where Shah Rukh Khan dressed up as Sachin Tendulkar to get a soft drink? This was way before Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Remember this ad where Shah Rukh Khan dressed up as Sachin Tendulkar to get a soft drink? This was way before Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will soon be releasing his biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, starring himself. Not just fans even the Bollywood fraternity has expressed their excitement and praised the film’s trailer. After all, you simply cannot ignore the master blaster when he has his own tale to tell. Even superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to wish Sachin luck and called him his guiding light. “I believed, when you did well, I would too and when you didn’t, I will fail. Like a billion others I miss my guiding light. All the best for the film,” Shah Rukh posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Zindagi me haar na hoti to koi kabhi jeet ta nahi aur kuch seekhta bhi nahi (Had there been no loss, nobody would’ve won and learned anything). Touched by your words like a billion others, love you Shah Rukh Khan,” Sachin also wrote.

This conversation was a major throwback to the time when two of India’s legend came together for a soft drink commercial. Back in 1999, with hit films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Shah Rukh became the new heartthrob of the industry. Sachin, on the other hand, was not far behind in his field. Hence the combination of the two legends surely got surely got the ball rolling for Pepsi.

It is one of those advertisements which comes with a dose of nostalgia. Back then you probably wanted those ads to be over as fast as possible either because they came at a time when you wanted to know how many runs Sachin has scored or Shah Rukh Khan was just turning on his charm and Kajol was opposite him.

But now, as the tagline of Pepsi then said,” Yeh Dil Maange More”.

