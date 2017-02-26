Shah Rukh Khan dodges question on CBFC certificate denial to Lipstick Under My Burkha

Shah Rukh Khan also received the 4th National Yash Chopra Memorial Award recently. Shah Rukh Khan also received the 4th National Yash Chopra Memorial Award recently.

With many Bollywood personalities coming out in support of film Lipstick Under My Burkha, which has been denied certification by the CBFC, superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he is not aware of the issue. The Alankrita Shrivastava-directed film under Prakash Jha’s production was denied certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for allegedly being “lady oriented” and containing “abusive words”.

When asked about the controversy, SRK told reporters on the sidelines of an event here last night, “You can ask me about the politics in Uttar Pradesh as well after that. I have no idea as I was on holiday. So I don’t know.” Filmmakers like Kabir Khan, Sudhir Mishra, Neeraj Ghaywan, Farhan Akhtar and others have slammed the decision of CBFC.

Lipstick Under My Burkha starring Konkona Sensharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra, Plabita Borthakur, Sushant Singh, Vikrant Massey and Shashank Arora was screened at various film festivals and had received an overwhelming response. The film even won the Spirit of Asia Award at the Tokyo International Film Festival and the Oxfam Award for best film on gender equality at the Mumbai Film Festival.

Meanwhile, On Saturday evening as the superstar received the 4th National Yash Chopra Memorial Award, he attributed his success in Bollywood to him, while recalling his journey with the celebrated filmmaker. Shah Rukh is the fourth recipient of the award, which is given to a Bollywood personality for his or her outstanding contribution to cinema. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar and Rekha are the previous awardees.