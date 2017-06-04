Shah Rukh Khan thinks it’s not just director Aanand L Rai’s ‘dimples’ which bring happiness on sets but something more

Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for this upcoming film with director Aanand L. Rai. Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for this upcoming film with director Aanand L. Rai.

Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for this upcoming film with director Aanand L. Rai, but the actor keeps sharing his views and updates from the sets and his life, otherwise too. We all know that SRK will play a dwarf for the first time in Aanand L. Rai’s next, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, and this role must be a tough one for the actor. But he has thanked his director for bringing so much happiness on the sets. SRK has given credit to Aanand’s ‘dimples overload’ daughter and wife.

SRK, tweeted this morning, “This @aanandlrai brings so much happiness on sets & the reason is cos he has the most beautiful daughter & wife…dimples overload. Thx sir,” proving yet again that he is a master when it comes to giving respect and importance to not only his directors but even their family members.

In Aanand L. Rai’s next Shah Rukh Khan will play the character of a three-feet-one-inch tall man and will use VFX to look like a dwarf. In a recent interview, the actor insisted that the film is not about emphasising with differently-abled people but celebrating them like normal people. Shah Rukh Khan said that the film will highlight the feeling of incompleteness that a differently abled person goes through.

See Shah Rukh Khan’s latest tweet for director Aanand L. Rai here:

This @aanandlrai brings so much happiness on sets & the reason is cos he has the most beautiful daughter & wife…dimples overload. Thx sir — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 4, 2017

“I don’t know if I’m being politically correct, but sometimes a physical impairment or when you are differently-abled, there are a lot of personal issues that you face. This film will definitely be funny in places, it will have a love story and eventually, it is a really sweet film because Aanand himself is very funny. But somewhere the film is more to do with the incompleteness that sometimes a person feels because of being physically-challenged. To me, that’s the core of the film,” Shah Rukh was quoted in the interview.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently reacted to the week gone by. The actor shared a witty tweet in response to the swirl of all rumours during the last week. Shah Rukh wrote on his Twitter page, “TGIF! Survived the week in spite of a plane crash, fatal accident on sets & yet another.”

The actor recently became the victim of death hoax when a European news network flashed a breaking news segment saying that Shah Rukh was “killed along with seven others when a private jet he was travelling in crashed,” leaving his fans across the world shocked.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd