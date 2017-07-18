Shah Rukh Khan didn’t have to convince Salman Khan for the cameo in Aanand L Rai’s film

Shah Rukh Khan did a cameo previously in Salman Khan’s Tubelight. Shah Rukh Khan did a cameo previously in Salman Khan’s Tubelight.

Shah Rukh Khan did a special appearance in Salman Khan’s Tubelight and now the superstar is returning the favour with a cameo in SRK’s forthcoming Aanand L Rai movie. The two recently shot for the film, where Shah Rukh plays a vertically challenged man.

The actors have worked together in the past in films like Karan Arjun and have done cameos for each other in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Har Dil Jo PyaarKarega, Om Shanti Om and Tubelight. When asked if it was difficult to convince Salman for the cameo, Shah Rukh says “not at all”. “He is very kind. This (role) was written a long time back in the film, from the first narration onwards. Salman has also heard the script, I think Aanand wanted to make the film with him at one time. They didn’t have the time, things didn’t work out and VFX wasn’t ready,” Shah Rukh told PTI.

The actor says they were having a get-together at home when Salman dropped by to give Shah Rukh and his children his newly launched e-cycle. “We were at home, Aanand was there when Salman just walked in to say hi to me. He got his new e-cycle for me and for Aryan and Suhana as well. Aanand said I should ask him. I said, ‘Salman, there’s one role’, he said, ‘Yeah, let me know’. Then, everything just worked out perfectly. He had two days off, we needed ten days to put up the set,” says Shah Rukh. The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif and marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the Tanu Weds Manu director.

The 51-year-old actor says the team is happy with the way the film is shaping up, which would require a lot of VFX. “He (Rai) has edited some portions, we have a good amount of film ready. He said, ‘Sir, please watch it, it’s looking good and this is without the technical part’. It’s a really interesting and exciting film. “I am saying it’s good not because I am showing off but it’s so different. We are really happy with what we have achieved so far,” he adds. Shah Rukh, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of his next, Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film, which also features Anushka, is scheduled to release on August 4.

