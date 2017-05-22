As Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana turns 17, Gauri Khan shares a gorgeous photo of birthday girl

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana celebrates her birthday today and the 17-year-old looks beautiful in this new photo. Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana celebrates her birthday today and the 17-year-old looks beautiful in this new photo.

Turning 17 is a landmark. You are just a year away from turning an adult and yet get all the pampering that as a child. As Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana celebrates her birthday, mom Gauri is over the moon. Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared a gorgeous picture of Suhana as well as their party plans. Suhana goes to school in the UK and Gauri seems to have taken the party there.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared a beautiful picture of Suhana and wrote, “Birthday girl.” She shared another picture on Sunday and added, “Celebrations for tomorrow #happy birthday..” While the second picture is a candid click, the first picture seems to be from a photoshoot and Suhana looks beautiful and comfortable in front of the camera.

Suhana was in India recently where she was spotted with dad SRK often. He was also seen dropping her off at the airport when she went back to school. We also saw Gauri and Suhana together as they went on a shopping spree in London. Talking about his daughter earlier, Shah Rukh has said that she wants to be an actress. “Suhana wants to be an actress and she says that she doesn’t want to learn it from me. Which is an amazing thought to have. Because it means that she wants to do the same thing as me but with an independent and a unique voice,” the proud daddy said.

Now that Gauri is busy preparing to throw the perfect birthday bash for Suhana, we wish the young lady a very happy birthday!

