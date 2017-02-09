Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana performed in a school play and it is going viral

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, performed in a school play which was a hilarious take on Cinderella. Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, performed in a school play which was a hilarious take on Cinderella.

Shah Rukh Khan is soon going to get some serious in-house competition. SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan recently performed in a school play and her video as Cinderella is already going viral. Dressed in a green ensemble, Suhana plays Cinderella with a twist — the fairytale character is annoying, self-obsessed and a whiner. The experience of watching Suhana on the stage is a breeze, though.

The video begins with Suhana asking her dead mother “why oh why” is she supposed to wash floors and clean the house. “My life is sad and I would spread the cinders upon myself to keep me warm,” she agonises as off-stage we hear that is how she got her name. Suhana, as Cinderella, is emphatic that she is the beautiful one while her two sisters are “hideous”. While the clip is not too long, it sure shows us that Shah Rukh’s daughter has the potential to make it big in her chosen career path.

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana in a school play

The Raees star has said earlier that Suhana wants to work in Bollywood as an actor. “Suhana wants to be an actress and she says that she doesn’t want to learn it from me. Which is an amazing thought to have. Because it means that she wants to do the same thing as me but with an independent and a unique voice,” SRK had said. However, the actor has one condition before his children begin their career in Bollywood — they need to finish graduation first.

His elder son Aryan is pursuing film studies in the US while Suhana is in school abroad. In his witty style, he added that if they do post-graduation “they will get better food at home.” This means we will have to live with Suhana’s performance in a school play till then.

