After Shah Rukh Khan, it’s time to be a Suhana Khan fan for her charm; See photos

For over two decades, Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling our hearts with his charm but it seems now the throne is all set to be taken over by his daughter Suhana Khan. The teenage celebrity kid has been winning the social media game with her appearances and now, she has left us impressed with her pictures. We have always maintained that she is a perfect balance of Gauri Khan’s elegance and Shah Rukh’s charm, and her latest pictures prove us right.

Suhana Khan, with mom Gauri Khan, was at a wedding in Delhi and her pictures from the event will surely leave you impressed.

A few days back, Suhana, accompanied by Gauri, was seen at a party in the town and even then, she made sure that she puts her best foot forward. It seems at the Delhi’s wedding too, Suhana knew how to keep everyone’s attention on her. The event seemed to be a three-day long event as we see different pictures of the star-kid going viral on the social media. Have a look at the pictures:

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that after Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, it is Suhana we are keenly waiting to announce her debut in Bollywood. In an interview last year to DNA, Shah Rukh had mentioned how Suhana has interest in becoming a Bollywood actor. Looks like Suhana Khan is the perfect contender to take Shah Rukh Khan’s legacy forward. Her father’s genes will definitely work in her favour as she is already much talked about on the internet because of her social media pictures.

Well, we too are keen to know if she’s Bollywood ready.

