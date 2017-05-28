Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana hugging AbRam on his birthday makes for most adorable photo. Here is how birthday party went

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam has been a discovery in recent years. Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam has been a discovery in recent years.

Shah Rukh Khan’s little son AbRam turned a year older yesterday and he got a bundle of wishes from fans across the country. An overwhelmed Shah Rukh shared a heartfelt message on AbRam’s fourth birthday on his Twitter page. The actor wrote, “More I felt that only parents know how to love their child…the overwhelming msgs for AbRam make me realise u all love him so much too. Grateful.” Later in the day, Shah Rukh shared an adorable picture of AbRam on his Instagram. Going by the picture, one can see AbRam in the arms of his elder sibling Suhana. Both AbRam and Suhana looked adorable in this picture. The actor wrote,”Exhausted after the little one’s party!! Jumping Jacks r a killer. Phew.” Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri also shared the same picture on her Instagram and wrote, “Gemini Gorgeousness…”

Shah Rukh’s dear friend Karan Johar also wished AbRam yesterday. The director-producer shared an adorable picture of the father-son duo and wrote, “The most adorable child ….happy birthday my fellow Gemini…Abram!!!! ❤.”

I felt that only parents know how to love their child…the overwhelming msgs for AbRam make me realise u all lov him so much too. Grateful. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2017

AbRam has been a discovery in recent years. He is a photographer’s delight. Unlike Shah Rukh’s other children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, AbRam doesn’t seem to be camera shy. His friendly gesture and spontaneity have always got much attention from fans of the star. Shah Rukh seems to be completely smitten by his youngest son. Whether it’s cricket matches or any other event, AbRam can be seen accompanying his father. Recently Shah Rukh was seen sporting a tattoo for Imtiaz Ali’s next co-starring Anushka Sharma. During the tenth season of Indian Premier League (IPL), AbRam was seen having a similar tattoo on his neck just like his father. It seems that AbRam is already following in the footsteps of his famous father.

