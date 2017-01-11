When Shah Rukh Khan asked Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra to teach him Mitwa step

Sanya Malhotra recreated Shah Rukh Khan’s Mitwa from Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. Sanya Malhotra recreated Shah Rukh Khan’s Mitwa from Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

Sanya Malhotra is riding high on the success of her debut release Dangal, but adding to her happiness is Shah Rukh Khan’s wish to learn a hook step from one of his hit songs, Mitwa from Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. Sanya had dubbed Shah Rukh’s song in a video. She posted it on Instagram, which was later shared on Twitter. Now, when a tweet has Shah Rukh Khan’s mention, how would his fans rest? One of the fan pages was quick enough to retweet it and coincidentally, SRK took notice.

Shah Rukh replied to the post saying, “Sanya Malhotra, will have to relearn from u. Fantastic.” Of course, Sanya was thrilled with his reply and wrote, “Sir, mera toh Happy new year hogaya,” signalling at a great beginning to 2017.

While all of us were excited about this short conversation with Bollywood’s superstar and B-town debut actor of the year, it was Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was totally jealous. Well, that’s natural, isn’t it?

Have a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mitwa.

The actor, who played the role of Geeta Phogat in Dangal, took to Twitter and wrote, “Yeh dekh ne se pehle main marr kyun nahi gaee sanya I am disowning you! # jealous ok. Bye.”

Watch Sanya Malhotra recreating Shah Rukh Khan’s Mitwa:

Look at their Twitter conversation here:



@sanyamalhotra07 will have to relearn from u. Fantastic. http://t.co/5AbqICigav — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 9, 2017

Sir, mera toh Happy new year hogaya 😱😱😱@iamsrk — Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra07) January 9, 2017

@sanyamalhotra07 yeh dekh ne se pehle main Marr kyun nahi gaee 😢 sanya I am disowning you! # jealous ok. Bye. http://t.co/4qalADSjqo — fatima sana shaikh (@fattysanashaikh) January 9, 2017

The Dangal girls bonded really well while shooting for their film with Aamir Khan. Their friendship can be seen on their Instagram account where they have posted quite a lot of pictures and videos. Even on Karan Johar’s chat show, the girls spoke about how people around them thought they were dating each other because they were always spotted together.

Recently, on the occasion of Fatima’s birthday, Sanya shared a short video from the birthday celebration and even a picture with a caption that read ‘Chal Geeta,’ one of the dialogues from Dangal.

The girls have become no less than a star ever since their debut. While we are keen to know their next project, the girls’ are keeping us busy by being socially active.

