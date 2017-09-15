As Shah Rukh Khan crosses 28 million Twitter followers, here’s a collection of some of the best chats he had with fans

Amidst busy schedules, Shah Rukh Khan still takes some time out to have a random chat session with his fans. Amidst busy schedules, Shah Rukh Khan still takes some time out to have a random chat session with his fans.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was recently seen in yet another romantic role in Imtiaz Ali’s film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, has gained over 28 million followers on microblogging site Twitter. The 51-year-old actor is an avid user of social media where he shares updates about his personal and professional life. He also often interacts with fans from across the globe on his Twitter handle. Whether it’s his daughter Suhana going back to school or AbRam uttering something cute, the actor nearly shares everything on social media. Amidst his busy schedule, the actor still takes some time out to have a random chat session with his fans, under the hashtag #AskSRK.

He may trail behind megastar Amitabh Bachchan who earlier this month had crossed 29 million followers, nevertheless, he is ahead of his contemporaries such as Salman Khan who has 25.6 million followers, Aamir Khan (21.9 million) and Akshay Kumar who has 20.2 million followers on the social media platform.

If you are one of the 28 million followers, you probably know that following him on Twitter is anything but a waste of time. Here are some of the wittiest encounters fans have had with the superstar:

When a fan threatened him.

When he had the perfect answer to the most boring question.

Someone give him an award for rightfully showing people where they stand.

The jokes seem to be never ending.

He sarcastically retorts to the craziest of demands.

No wonder he has 28 million fans.

