Did Shah Rukh Khan just confirm Salman Khan’s cameo in Aanand L Rai film?

The Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan spat is passe. In fact, it is their bromance that has become legendary now, Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Tubelight being the case in point.

Recently all the fans of the Khan duo we’re thrilled to see SRK’s cameo in Tubelight where the king of romance wore magician’s robes and played the character of Gogo Pasha. And now we can’t get enough of the ‘Karan-Arjun’ partnership in Bollywood. We are already hearing rumours that Salman Khan will be doing a cameo in SRK’s next film with Aanand L Rai, which is still untitled.

According to a DNA report, SRK has already confirmed that there is a cameo in this film. The superstar is quoted as saying, “There is a guest appearance in Ana’s film that I’d like Salman to consider. We are still working on it. But, I would like him (Salman Khan) to play the role.”

When probed further about what would be the character of the cameo that SRK would like Salman to play, he chose to keep it as a secret. He said, “Whether he is playing himself or not, just like Gogo Pasha’s role, we will keep it a secret till the end.”

Both superstars are busy with​ their films, so when do they actually get the time to catch up? On this SRK was quoted in the same report and saying, “I am going to speak to him when we get time. Salman and I only meet at 3 AM, so we have to wait for the apt time.”

Talking about his cameo in Salman Khan’s Tubelight, Shah Rukh said in a lighter vein who can dare to say no to Salman Khan. The upcoming SRK film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

