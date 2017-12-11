After Salman Khan’s Tubelight, now Shah Rukh Khan compensates distributors for Jab Harry Met Sejal?

Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan to compensate distributors for the film’s losses. Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan to compensate distributors for the film’s losses.

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Jab Harry Met Sejal panned at the box office. And even though SRK was involved in the project in the capacity of an actor and producer, the film has collected a meager Rs 64.33 crore at the box office. Reports are that owing to the huge losses suffered by the film’s distributors, Shah Rukh has come to their rescue and decided to compensate a part of their investment.

A report in Bollywood Hungama says that before JHMS’s release, distributors had expected it to work wonders with the audience and collect a total of Rs 100 crore, in the very least. And therefore, NH Studioz invested Rs 80 crores in acquiring the distribution rights for the film but later when it completely bombed at the theatres, the studio’s expectations went completely down the drain and it requested SRK to compensate a part of its losses. Earlier too, Shah Rukh had refunded the investors of Asoka, Paheli and Dilwale.

The report states, “When Jab Harry Met Sejal began to crash, distributors sent SOS message to Shah Rukh Khan, asking him to follow Salman Khan’s steps. They asked for a refund for the back-breaking losses since Shah Rukh Khan had made good profits from the pre-sale of all India rights to NH Studioz, satellite, music and digital rights.” Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal also starred Anushka Sharma in the lead role. Hence, the high expectations.

Only recently, Salman Khan had also refunded the investors for his latest flick Tubelight as it failed to perform at the box office. Though Shah Rukh’s compensation is reported to be fairly smaller than Salman, it definitely proves how large a heart SRK has since he was not legally entitled to carry out any such compensations.

