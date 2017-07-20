Latest News
  • Shah Rukh Khan clicked with Aryan and Suhana in Los Angeles but we are missing AbRam in this family photo

Shah Rukh Khan clicked with Aryan and Suhana in Los Angeles but we are missing AbRam in this family photo

Shah Rukh Khan is in Los Angeles with his wife, Gauri Khan and children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. A picture from the family trip has surfaced on the internet where the Khan family is seen posing for the shutterbugs. But the picture looks incomplete as AbRam is missing from it.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: July 20, 2017 11:49 am
shah rukh khan, shah rukh khan family photo, shah rukh los angeles Shah Rukh Khan is in Los Angeles with his wife, Gauri Khan and children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan.
Related News

Shah Rukh Khan is on a break from work and smoking. This is something known to all his fans who keep a track of their superstar’s every moment. And this time they didn’t have to make much efforts to know the whereabouts of Badshah of Bollywood since the actor himself posted a selfie on his Instagram account from Los Angeles. On Wednesday, to let the world know about his vacation and his self-control, SRK posted a picture of himself standing in front of a sign board which read, “Smoking Area”. You must be living under a rock if you don’t know Shah Rukh is a chain smoker.

But after his post yesterday, what we were left wondering was, with whom has the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor taken off to the foreign land. Well, this too has been answered now. Harry aka Shah Rukh is there with his wife, Gauri Khan and children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. A picture from the family trip has surfaced on the internet where the Khan family is seen posing for the shutterbugs. But the picture looks incomplete as the shining star of this family, AbRam is missing from it. The little munchkin AbRam has always been his daddy’s best companion, be it going for a drive around the city or waving at fans on Eid. We just hope the little one is only missing from the photo and not from the family outing.

However, it looks like Gauri joined SRK and the kids in LA as a few days back she was seen partying with Karan Johar and Sussanne Khan post-IIFA 2017 in New York. The Raees actor missed the gala event to promote his next Jab Harry Met Sejal, which will reach the theaters on August 4. His co-star Anushka Sharma didn’t join him in the promotions as she too was away for a vacation with rumoured beau Virat Kohli in New York. And now when Anushka is back to Mumbai, the Raees actor is not there.

See more pictures of Shah Rukh Khan’s family

shah rukh khan, shah rukh khan eid, shah rukh khan abram eid, srk eid, srk abram eid, shah rukh khan eid celebrations

shah rukh khan, shah rukh khan kids, aryan khan, shah rukh khan son, srk kids,

shah rukh khan kids, shah rukh khan children, abRam birthday, shah rukh abram golden temple, abRam image

shah rukh khan, shah rukh khan abRam, shah rukh khan suhana, shah rukh khan aryan, shah rukh khan kids,

We are waiting for Harry and Sejal to finally get back together before Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal unfolds in theaters on August 4.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 20: Latest News