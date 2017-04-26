Shah Rukh Khan’s clash with Akshay Kumar on, makers rule out postponing SRK film

Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan will go head-to-head as their films are up for the Independence Day weekend release on August 11. Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan will go head-to-head as their films are up for the Independence Day weekend release on August 11.

Shah Rukh Khan seems to have added a new tag to his name in 2017. King Khan is now also the king of box office clashes. First, the infamous Kaabil vs Raees clash which left the filmmakers, Rakesh Roshan and Sanjay Gupta, fuming and now a clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha has left the fans of the superstar confused.

Akshay’s next Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Shah Rukh’s untitled, Imtiaz Ali directorial are set to lock horns at the box office as both the films are up for the Independence Day weekend release on August 11. Earlier, the grapevine was abuzz that the makers of SRK-Anushka Sharma-starrer are thinking about postponing the release date of the film to avoid a clash with Akshay. However, now it has been confirmed that the film’s release hasn’t been delayed.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle as he wrote, “No postponement… SRK-Anushka starrer, directed by Imtiaz Ali, arriving on 11 Aug 2017, as per schedule. Title not finalised yet.” Adding to it he wrote, “The clash is ON… SRK [Imtiaz Ali film] versus Akshay Kumar [#ToiletEkPremKatha] on 11 Aug 2017.”

No postponement… SRK-Anushka starrer, directed by Imtiaz Ali, arriving on 11 Aug 2017, as per schedule. Title not finalised yet… Poster: pic.twitter.com/H5phG8gc9c — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 26, 2017

The clash is ON… SRK [Imtiaz Ali film] versus Akshay Kumar [#ToiletEkPremKatha] on 11 Aug 2017. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 26, 2017

Meanwhile a new still from SRK-Anushka Sharma starrer has surfaced on the internet.

This is not the first time that Akshay and Shah Rukh will go head-to-head. Earlier too, the movies of the two stars have clashed on the box office. Veer Zaara and Aitraaz released on the same day in 2004 while Don and Jaan-E-Mann witnessed a clash in 2006. But there is someone who is happy about the clash. He is Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta who tweeted after Akshay Kumar officially announced the release date of Toilet Ek Prem Katha, He wrote, “KARMA, you beauty! I love and believe in you so much. I love how you go after all that f*** with you. KARTAM BHUKTAM on Independence Day.” He later deleted his tweet.

