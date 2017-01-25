Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Republic Day 2017 with jawans. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan was in Delhi to promote Raees. (Picture credit: APH Images) Shah Rukh Khan was in Delhi to promote Raees. (Picture credit: APH Images)

Shah Rukh Khan must have spent a lifetime in Mumbai but he has not forgotten the Delhi’s Punjabiness. The actor, who was in the national capital, to promote his film Raees, celebrated Republic Day with jawans and bhangra dancers and believe it or not, the actor has just nailed the performance.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s dance video:

Dancing with joy because all of u are loving Raees. Tonight with the Jawans on Aaj Tak & India Today at 8pm. With Anjana Kashyap my fav. pic.twitter.com/qwLrZy1GAF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 25, 2017

Celebrating the Republic Day with army jawans full Punjabi style. Thank u AajTak pic.twitter.com/jI8avPGSQF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 25, 2017

The 51-year-old actor looks extremely happy and was living in the moment. He matched step to step, beat to beat, making you think if any other actor can do the dance with such a grace and class. Taking to Twitter, SRK shared the glimpse of Republic Day celebration. Along with the video, he wrote, “Celebrating the Republic Day with army jawans full Punjabi style.”

In another video, the actor is celebrating with BSF Jawan. “Dancing with joy because all of u are loving Raees.” SRK has been quite active for promotions of Raees, whether over social media or practically too. He plays the character of a boot-legger, which earlier was rumoured to be somewhat similar to Abdul Latif.

The film, directed by Rahul Dholakia, released today is doing well at the box office with 80% of occupancy in theaters across the nation. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in pivotal roles.

After Raees, Shah Rukh will appear in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next with Anushka Sharma and also will start shooting for his next with Raanjhanaa fame, Anand L Rai.

