Shah Rukh Khan shared his biker look and we are on a major throwback trip. Watch pic, videos

Shah Rukh Khan’s post from the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s film reminds us of all the times he stole our hearts as he rode a bike! Shah Rukh Khan’s post from the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s film reminds us of all the times he stole our hearts as he rode a bike!

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy working on his untitled film alongside Anushka Sharma that is being helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The actor has been sharing interesting tidbits about the movie, cast and crew on his official social media pages. This time, he has posted something about himself. He shared a memory from when he was young and observed that his director Imtiaz Ali reminded him of this on the sets. So, what is it? It is SRK on a bike with his leather jacket on. This photograph, which happens to be a part of Dabboo Ratnani’s shoot reminds us of all the times the Badshah of Bollywood rocked the biker guy look.

He said, “While growing up our mantra was “Any nite, just u me & my leather jacket” Imtiaz reminded us of the same on sets too”

While growing up our mantra was “Any nite, just u me & my leather jacket” Imtiaz reminded us of the same on sets too pic.twitter.com/DY42BbjxvV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 17, 2017

Does it make you equally nostalgic? Check out five times when Shah RUkh Khan ruled the screen while riding a bike

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

It all started with Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Remember how he sped down the road on a beautiful machine, and crossed a pretty girl asking for lift? Remember the way he smiled as he pulled his shades down to look at the girl? And of course, his killer smile.

Deewana

Interestingly though, the first scene of SRK’s debut film in 1992 is of him riding a bike. Gosh! The bike looks retro awesome.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Who can forget Major Samar Anand riding his bullet in Ladakh Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan? This right here is what dreams are made of, my friends.

Raees

Shah Rukh Khan is riding this bike by Birmingham Small Arms Company. So it could either be BSA B31, or BSA J12. But that’s not all. This time he is even romancing his co-star Mahira Khan on the bike.

Shah Rukh Khan has taken to riding bikes in many other movies like Don 2, Fan and more. These are however, a few of the memorable ones.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd