Watch: Shah Rukh Khan bids farewell to Lord Ganesha along with AbRam and Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan walks out of his home Mannat holding the idol of Lord Ganesha. Shah Rukh Khan walks out of his home Mannat holding the idol of Lord Ganesha.

Tinsel town is in the grip of Ganesha Utsava festivities. While Salman Khan decided to celebrate the festival at sister Arpita’s house, Sanjay Dutt and Hrithik Roshan brought Lord Ganesha to their homes. Following the tradition, Shah Rukh Khan also celebrated the festival in its full grandeur at his residence Mannat. Being a secular, the Jab Harry met Sejal actor welcomes Lord Ganesha with his family every year and the celebrations are as grand as they are for Eid.

On Thursday, Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan along with their son AbRam and daughter Suhana bid adieu to Lord Ganesha as they performed the visarjan rituals. The videos and photos of the procession were shared by the fans of the actor on social media. In the video, Shah Rukh is seen walking out of his bungalow Mannat holding the idol of the deity. He even taught a few rituals to little AbRam as they proceeded towards to see to submerge the Ganesha idol. Just like Eid, this time too the father-son duo twinned in their white t-shirts and looked adorable together.

[Video] : SRK clicked during Ganpati Visarjan, straight from Mannat. ❤️🙏@iamsrk pic.twitter.com/rj3594rpD2 — Team Shah Rukh Khan (@TEAMSRK_ONLINE) August 31, 2017

King Khan and Cutiepie AbRam clicked After Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai few hours back. 🙏@iamsrk pic.twitter.com/395f88I7eh — Team Shah Rukh Khan (@TEAMSRK_ONLINE) August 31, 2017

Ganpati Bappa Mourya pic.twitter.com/GoOXTHcyxS — SHAH RUKH KHAN (@iamsrk_rahul) August 31, 2017

More Pics : Shah Rukh Khan clicked with his family few moments ago during his Ganpati Visarjan from Mannat. pic.twitter.com/qFPE5KYm53 — Shah Rukh Ahmed (@iamsrkahmed_) August 31, 2017

[Pic] : King Khan clicked carrying AbRam on shoulder after Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai few hours back. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/2Uhcjz9Epr — Team Shah Rukh Khan (@TEAMSRK_ONLINE) August 31, 2017

AbRam learning Namaste from Dad SRK during Ganpati Visarjan Is The Cutest Thing You Will SEE On Internet Today. Massive Respect @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/4fYjJ4zOth — Team Shah Rukh Khan (@TEAMSRK_ONLINE) August 31, 2017

A few days back, the actor also offered his prayers to Lord Ganesha at the residence of Ambanis. The Ambani’s Bappa celebrations were attended by the who’s who of the industry including Salman, Aamir, Amitabh, Deepika and Priyanka among others.

Once in an interview, Shah Rukh was quoted as saying, “If we want to move forward, we should not keep such things in our mind like sex differentiation, whether the person is fair or dark, which religion the person belongs to, which region the person hails from or which caste the person belongs to.”

Professionally, Shah Rukh recently bagged the first position in Forbes list of Bollywood’s highest paid actors with yearly earnings of $38 million. The actor will next be seen in Aanad L Rai’s movie where he will be essaying the role of a dwarf for the first time in his career.

