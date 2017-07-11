Shah Rukh Khan believes his son AbRam is born for ‘lovedom’ and not stardom

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam on the terrace of Mannat. Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam on the terrace of Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan has often expressed how AbRam loves to wave back to the fans who come to meet him on occasions. On Eid too, more than SRK, it was AbRam who looked extremely excited to be on terrace of his house greeting the fans of his father. While this fact has always amused the actor about his little one, he always believes that AbRam is blessed because he is born to receive and give love rather than experience the stardom. Shah Rukh on Twitter wrote, “More than stardom I believe he is born for Lovedom! So fortunate to get such love from so many, he is blessed.”

In an interview to DNA, Shah Rukh had spoken about his children and how Aryan and Suhana don’t enjoy meeting people as much as AbRam does. In fact, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor revealed that AbRam is extremely protective of him.

“AbRam is extremely protective of me. There are times he watches somebody hit me on screen and he thinks it’s for real. So, the next time he meets them, he gives them dirty looks. Otherwise, he’s a total chiller. Unlike Suhana and Aryan, he is more people friendly. He gets happy seeing my fans. On my birthdays, he would just come out to the balcony every hour. The fans keep screaming my name and he comes running to me and says, ‘Papa, peoples have come. Let’s go meet them’. He calls them ‘peoples’ and then, he drags me out because he enjoys waving out to them,” said the 51-year-old.

Eid Mubarak! Thank you for making my day special. And thank you for joining me on this glorious journey of 25 years. Love you all… pic.twitter.com/QGPWFZ6hwK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 26, 2017

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is busy with promotions of his upcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also stars Anushka Sharma. Post this, the actor would be seen in Aanand L Rai’s untitled project.

