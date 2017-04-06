Shah Rukh Khan becomes a Sikh as he shoots for a song with Anushka Sharma, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for a Punjabi number from Imtiaz Ali’s untitled project. Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for a Punjabi number from Imtiaz Ali’s untitled project.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have been shooting for the last schedule in Punjab for their untitled film directed by Imtiaz Ali. While their earlier pictures saw them roaming in sun-baked fields of Punjab, giving us a major throwback to Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, the duo has been caught by the camera again as they shot for a Punjabi number. The song is being choreographed by Bosco Martis. Now, every time Shah Rukh has donned the character of Punjabi, he has got all the elements just right. Given that this is a romantic film, how can he not dance to a Punjabi love song?

Well, going by the ambience and look of the actors, it seems the filmmaker is capturing the feel of Baisakhi. The last Punjabi song that we can remember with a similar feel and starring SRK is ‘Lo Aagayi Lohri Ve’ from Veer Zara, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Preity Zinta.

Shah Rukh looks amazing in this never-seen-before Sikh look and Anushka, well, she reminds us of her debut film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Imtiaz has been successful in capturing the beauty of the places he has shot at. Whether it is Highway or his last film Tamasha, his representation of culture diversity has never failed to entice the viewers.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan shoots in sun-baked fields of Punjab. Will we see SRK recreate DDLJ magic? See pics, videos

Check out more pictures:

This is for the first time that Imtiaz is working with SRK and Anushka, which in turn gives us all the reasons to wait for this film. However, the title of the film has not been finalised as of yet and the makers are promoting the film with a working title, The Ring. It is for the first time that a film’s first look and the release date was announced way before the title of the film. This SRK-Anushka starrer is scheduled for August 25 release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd