Shah Rukh Khan bags the remake rights of Kamal Haasan’s Hey Ram

Kamal Haasan has confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan has bagged the Hindi remake rights for the film. Kamal Haasan has confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan has bagged the Hindi remake rights for the film.

Kamal Haasan’s Hey Ram, which released in 2000, has been popularly pegged as one of Kamal’s finest films. While grossly misunderstood and controversial during its release, the film has slowly achieved a cult status. Starring Kamal Haasan himself and Shah Rukh Khan, the film was the official Indian nominee for the Oscars though it didn’t make it to the final nominees. Now, Kamal Haasan has confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan has bagged the Hindi remake rights for the film.

“Shah Rukh only got a wristwatch for acting in my film at the time because, by the end of it, I had nothing left in hand. Now, he is the brand ambassador for a watch brand. I am glad that he got the Hindi rights of Hey Ram from Bharat bhai (co-producer Bharat Shah). He should have some memory of the film as he gave his friendship and service for it,” Haasan was quoted as saying in the Mumbai Mirror.

Hey Ram was written, directed and co-produced by Kamal Haasan. It had a stellar star cast including Rani Mukherjee, Vasundara, Hema Malini, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Atul Kulkarni, Vikram Gokhale and Nasser.

Traversing through the times of Partition, Hey Ram is a historical-fictional account of the several incidents that happened after partition leading to the death of Mahatma Gandhi. It also touched upon various events that had a significant effect on India’s socio-political canvas such as the Babri Masjid Demolition. It won several National Awards — for costume, special effects and acting.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd