Baahubali 2: Is Shah Rukh Khan a part of the biggest film of 2017?

Bigger, better, greater are just some of the words we are hearing in association with Baahubali 2, the sequel to massively successful Baahubali: The Beginning. And if the latest buzz doing the rounds is true, we will agree that all those adjectives are true. So, what exactly is the speculation? That Shah Rukh Khan himself will be playing a cameo in the SS Rajamouli film.

However, SRK is not the only name who is supposedly in the reckoning for a star cameo. Other names such as Suriya and Mohanlal are in the fray but nothing has been confirmed till now. Despite indianexpress.com getting in touch with the makers, they refused to comment.

The one thing that goes in favour of Shah Rukh’s alleged appearance in the film is the fact that the film is presented by the Bollywood superstar’s close friend, Karan Johar. In fact, Shah Rukh did a cameo in the director’s latest film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Earlier, it was reported that Baahubali’s trailer would come out with SRK’s Raees but it turned out to be just a rumour.

Baahubali 2 is being made at a budget of about Rs 200 crore and it has apparently made over Rs 500 crore with pre-sale of rights. The film sees Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Nasser reprising their roles and it will release on April 28.It seems why Kattappa killed Baahubali is not the only riddle Baahubali 2 is expected to solve.

