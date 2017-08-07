Shah Rukh Khan attends Satyamev Jayate Water Cup on behalf of Aamir Khan, thanks him for giving the opportunity

Shah Rukh Khan attends Satyamev Jayate Watercup. Shah Rukh Khan attends Satyamev Jayate Watercup.

Shah Rukh Khan is extremely happy after attending Satyamev Jayate Water Cup, organised by the NGO Paani Foundation, in Pune on Sunday. The event was supposed to be attended by Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao but as the former fell sick and was down with swine flu, he chose to give it a miss but made his presence count through a Skype chat.

Aamir asked Shah Rukh Khan to fill in for him who agreed, and later took to Twitter with a post that read, “Thx Aamir & Kiran for giving me the honour to stand in for u. Devendra Fadnavis, ur concern for farmers is touching.”

Aamir through Skype expressed his emotions and sadness over not being a part of the event, “It’s a happy day but we are very sad… because after working so hard for a year, when the time came for us to celebrate with you, we got this illness. And the disease we are suffering from is one which spreads rapidly. It’s called H1N1 or swine flu in common usage,” the 52-year-old Aamir, who looked haggard, said in a video message, though Kiran smiled and tried to appear cheerful.

Aamir’s spokesperson added, “Even Kiran has swine flu. She is also down. She got it from Aamir.” Among the guests at the event were Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Nita Ambani, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Ram Madhvani and Nagraj Man Jule.

#WATCH Pune: Aamir Khan says “have contracted Swine Flu and are skipping the event so that others do not contract the same”. pic.twitter.com/xIa4keG2Mz — ANI (@ANI_news) August 6, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan attended Satyamev Jayate Water Cup Awards in Pune, today. pic.twitter.com/Hwt6trBdg0 — ANI (@ANI_news) August 6, 2017

On the work front, Shah Rukh’s Jab Harry Met Sejal has released at the box office while Aamir will be seen in Thugs of Hindostan.

