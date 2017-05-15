Shah Rukh Khan might report Anushka Sharma for stalking him and this photo is a proof

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan’s last film was Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan’s last film was Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Shah Rukh Khan is not just tagged as the most romantic actor onscreen, but is also held responsible for spoiling the leading ladies of his films by pampering them to the hilt. No wonder each one of them become a self-confessed SRK fan by the end of every project. So if you thought it was only the audience who could do anything to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh, well, even our various female actors are in the line-up too. Take, for instance, Anushka Sharma, who has expressed her adulation for SRK on several occasions. Now, in Shah Rukh’s words, Anushka is “stalking” him. Looks like Anushka is missing him on the sets of their upcoming film directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Also read | Anushka Sharma cheers up Virat Kohli after RCB poor show in IPL 2017, posts pic wearing VK’s cap

It so happened that Anushka shared a picture on her Instagram page, where she is standing at a window and pointing at a vehicle parked below the building. She captioned it, “I spot SRKs vanity van at yrf studio aaaahah!” SRK was quick to repost her photo with a more exciting caption. He wrote, “I am going to report her for stalking me!!!”

And while the current season of IPL kept Shah Rukh busy with his team Kolkata Knight Riders, his female co-stars, mainly Anushka kept an eye on him through various channels.

Anushka made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The two also worked in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next film will be their third collaboration. Both SRK and Anushka have been sharing a lot of pictures from the film’s sets when they were on an extensive shooting schedule in Europe sometime back.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd