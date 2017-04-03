Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma shoot Imtiaz Ali film in Punjab, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma were seen shooting in Punjab. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma were seen shooting in Punjab.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma were hopping from one city to another in Europe just a few months ago. Now, the actors are back in their own country and we can spot them in the busy lanes of Punjab. Imtiaz Ali has shifted his focus from Europe to Jalandhar where he is shooting his next with SRK and Anushka for his unnamed next and the images are flooding the internet. Alas, the film is yet to get a name.

Going by these pictures, one can see Anushka in a desi avatar. She is seen wearing a yellow salwar-suit. On the other hand, Shah Rukh is carrying a casual look. We have to say, their recent pictures are a huge departure from what we have seen earlier and there is obviously the desi ambience around them.

Even before its release, Imtiaz Ali’s untitled movie has created a lot of buzz. Some media reports suggest that SRK is playing a womaniser in the movie. Shah Rukh had in past shared his philosophical side when the team was shooting in Prague. The actor not only visited different museums and parks and explored a bit of history of these European cities, he also took some time off to study novelists and writers from these parts. In one such incident, he shared a quote from Franz Kafka’s book, ‘I am a cage in search of a bird.’

See Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma pictures:

So far, the team has travelled through Amsterdam, Prague and other cities in Europe. Imtiaz has, time and again, expressed his love for travelling and how travel affects his films also. His films Highway, Rockstar and Tamasha take viewers to different corners of the world. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek prem Katha on August 11 as it releases on the Independence Day weekend. The film is yet to be named while Raula joins the list of prospective titles of the film along with Rehnuma and The Ring.

