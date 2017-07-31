Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma promote Jab Harry Met Sejal in Varanasi, try Banarasi paan too. See photos, videos

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma promote Jab Harry Met Sejal in Varanasi. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma promote Jab Harry Met Sejal in Varanasi.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma visited Varanasi to promote their upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sejal. Shah Rukh enthralled the crowd that had gathered to cheer for both the actors. Shah Rukh and Anushka indulged in some fun activities while promoting the movie. SRK’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment shared some pictures and videos on Twitter that suggest that the duo enjoyed their Varanasi trip. Both the stars tasted some betel leaves as their legions of fans watched. Shah Rukh entertained the audience when he mouthed dialogues from Raees and Devdas too. The actor also took to Twitter to share some pictures and wrote,”Harry, Sejal & Imtiaz had a great time in Varanasi… thank u all for coming & big thanks to @ManojTiwariMP #JHMSInVaranasi.”

Shah Rukh and Anushka recently went to Dubai to promote the movie too. The team also promoted it in London and Australia.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh spoke about his decision to do love stories. “It is an extremely personal decision to act in a love story. When I finished Fan and Raees — one was physically very intense and the other, just intense — both very different from regular commercial films — I wanted to go into a breezy space next, do a love story with a new language. I have done enough love stories to get attracted to them even otherwise. Imtiaz Ali met me one evening and said he has a very simple film in mind. He told me the story in 20 minutes. It is important for me to tell such a story. I hope people are in the mood to watch it. I have done films which were important for me to tell, but people didn’t watch them,” SRK told indianexpress.com.

Jab Harry Met Sejal will hit the theatres on August 4.

