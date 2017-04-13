Anushka Sharma is back to Mumbai shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film. But where is Shah Rukh Khan? See pics

Anushka Sharma sheds her Punjabi image, shoots in Mumbai. Anushka Sharma sheds her Punjabi image, shoots in Mumbai.

After giving us a major throwback of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge during their Punjab shoot, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali are back to Mumbai to continue with the next schedule of their upcoming film. And while the stars were busy at the location, the shutterbugs are at work too, catching a glimpse of all the on-shoot action. In the latest pictures, Imtiaz and Anushka can be spotted, but Shah Rukh is missing, making us wonder where he was.

In Punjab, choreographer Bosco Martis gave us an insight into the film, hinting that they were there to shoot the first Punjabi song of the film. Even SRK’s look in the song went viral, as he was seen wearing a turban for the first time onscreen.

The Imtiaz Ali directorial has been extensively shot in Bulgaria too, from where Shah Rukh kept sharing stuff about the film and his whereabouts with fans last year. Apart from the cast, even the shoot locations have kept us guessing about the plot.

Check out Anushka Sharma and Imtiaz Ali’s pictures:

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Interestingly, this is for the first time that a film’s title has not been announced while the release date is already final. We wonder why is Imtiaz Ali taking so long to finalise the film’s name, which marks his first project with superstar SRK and leading lady Anushka Sharma.

Also read | Anushka Sharma gives red roses to injured Virat Kohli in Bangalore. Watch adorable video

The film, which is to release in August this year, marks the third project of Anushka and Shah Rukh together. Earlier, the duo has worked in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd