Shah Rukh Khan’s lehraate khet moment is a proof why no one can ever beat him as the king of romance, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan shared pictures from the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s film and they are romantic in every way possible. Shah Rukh Khan shared pictures from the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s film and they are romantic in every way possible.

Stars may come and stars may go but no one can take the place of superstar Shah Rukh Khan as a romantic hero in Bollywood. The actor who is at present shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s yet to be titled film, opposite Anushka Sharma, took to Twitter to share his turban look and happy moments he had with his co-star and other crew members while shooting for the film. They probably had the best time while posing with Shah Rukh Khan in his iconic romantic gesture.

” Lehraate Khet, Ladkiyaan, Lassi Te Love in Punjab. Thk u all for such a great shoot & to Imtiaz for bringing us here,” tweeted Shah Rukh Khan with the most adorable pictures.

It has been just one year when Shah Rukh Khan chose to move away from his image of a romantic hero with some interesting roles. In Fan, he played a star called Aryan Khanna while Gaurav was the representation of the Delhi-ka-vella coming from the same neighbourhood where the on-screen superstar grew up. In Dear Zindagi, he appeared as Jehangir Khan, a psychologist who has his own way of curing his patients. Then, in Raees, he featured as a gangster.

Lehraate Khet, Ladkiyaan, Lassi Te Love in Punjab. Thk u all for such a great shoot & to Imtiaz for bringing us here pic.twitter.com/wMzexdCfof — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 7, 2017

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan is a Sikh, Anushka Sharma turns a Punjabi kudi as they shoot a song together, see pics

Through Cocktail, Love Aaj Kal, Jab We Met, we have seen Imtiaz Ali has a different way of dealing with romantic characters. For one, not all of them are named Rahul. Hence we can expect to fall in love with a whole new Shah Rukh Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s film. He will be seen with Anushka Sharma once again in the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd