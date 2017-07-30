Latest News
Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma go clubbing in Abu Dhabi and this happened ‘Beech Beech Mein’ of Jab Harry Met Sejal promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma went clubbing in Abu Dhabi. While the crowd went crazy looking at the stars present right in front of their eyes, Shah Rukh and Anushka made their moments special by performing on Jab Harry Met Sejal songs. In fact, the two groved to Anushka-Salman track, Baby Ko Pass Pasand Hai and many more.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published:July 30, 2017 3:38 pm
shah rukh khan, anushka sharma, shah rukh anushka sharma, jab harry met sejal Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan go clubbing in Abu Dhabi.
A few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma were club hopping in Mumbai to promote and launch their first disco number, “Beech Beech Mein”, from their upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal. But it seems the two are not yet done with disco fever as they were seen having the time of their lives in Abu Dhabi, where they danced together, not only on JHMS songs but also numbers from each other films. The actors, who landed in Abu Dhabi last night, visited a club and treated fans with their surprise visit. On top of that, Shah Rukh and Anushka danced together.

The iconic moment to witness was when Shah Rukh went down on his knees for Anushka when “Hawayein” track from the Imtiaz Ali film led to a romantic minute. It seemed like the night was dedicated for Shah Rukh and Anushka as the DJ played all favorite tracks from their films. Another moment that stole away our hearts was when Shah Rukh danced to Salman Khan’s song “Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai” from Sultan, which happened to star Anushka too.

Looking at them, one can safely say that SRK and Anushka just love each other’s company. Shah Rukh on Anushka had said in an interview with Anupama Chopra that Anushka is an actor who responds to a situation when and only if she feels about a situation. This is for the third time that Anushka and Shah Rukh are coming together on-screen, but it is a first for both of them to work with Imtiaz.

The film, which showcases a love story between a Punjabi guy and a Gujarati girl, releases on August 4.

