Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma film sold for Rs 125 crore?

Imtiaz Ali’s tentatively titled film, The Ring, has got its domestic and overseas distributor. Imtiaz Ali’s tentatively titled film, The Ring, has got its domestic and overseas distributor.

Much before getting an official name, the first collaboration between superstar Shah Rukh Khan and ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali tentatively titled, The Ring, has got its domestic and overseas distributor. And what has grabbed our attention is the amount for which the deal has been inked.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the distribution rights of SRK and Imtiaz’s first untitled project together has been sold for a whopping amount of more than Rs 100 crore. Narendra Hirawat of NH Studioz has acquired the domestic and overseas distribution rights of the upcoming project reportedly. The report suggests that the deal is finalised at approximately Rs 125 crore.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Talking to the online portal, Hirawat confirmed the news of him acquiring the distribution rights of the movie but he refrained from commenting on the exact value of the deal. “Yes I have acquired the All India and overseas distribution rights of The Ring, but I will not comment on the cost of the same,” said Hirawat. Though indianexpress.com could not independently verify the same.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan is the happiest working with Imtiaz Ali and Vaibhavi Merchant

This is not for the first time that this SRK-Anushka Sharma film has hogged the limelight. Earlier too, the expectations from the movie touched the sky when Salman Khan released the first picture of the film on Twitter. Not just Salman, even Alia Bhatt took the lead and wrote a special message for her Dear Zindagi co-star SRK by sharing the same picture.

Also read | Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt share first look of Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma film, see pic

Shah Rukh and Anushka also kept their fans abuzz about the shoot of their film from its various locations namely Prague, Amsterdam and Budapest. The cast was on a long schedule across Europe. In the film, Shah Rukh is said to be playing a tourist guide.

Check the pictures from the sets of the Imtiaz Ali film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Imtiaz Ali has tried to tap the modern-day relationships and portrays contemporary romance on the big screen. But now the Jab We Met director do not want to stick to a certain kind of movie-making and feels even the Fan actor wanted to come out and try something new. “For me, I didn’t want to fall into a pattern of the certain type of film. And he (Shah Rukh) wanted to break out of the pattern that he was in. That’s the reason why we got to work,” said Imtiaz.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd