Shah Rukh Khan answers some of the most searched questions about him, reveals another side of the star

Shah Rukh Khan recently answered Google’s most searched questions about him. During an interview, Shah Rukh broke many myths surrounding himself. He answered the questions with wit, sarcasm and at a few places – honesty too. For those who think that Shah Rukh has a tattoo, especially after seeing him in his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, the actor revealed that he doesn’t have a tattoo. “I don’t but I have it in my film Jab Harry Met Sejal – A big one right across my right shoulder and chest. But no, I don’t have a tattoo. I am scared of tattoos,” he said.

Does Shah Rukh Khan own a private jet? SRK surprised audience when he said, ” Not as yet, but I am working on it. I am just hoping for that one 1000 crore film to come my way. As soon as I get it, the first thing I am buying is a private jet and am going to watch the film there. No Tattoo. No Private Jet. Am such a loser.”

The actor also revealed his mobile number. Yes, he did! Are you ready to dial? So here it is – SRK said, “It is 5559960321. Call anytime post midnight. I will pick it up. Otherwise, leave a message and I will answer you back with an emoji.”

What is Shah Rukh Khan’s real name? The actor said,”This is it. There is no other screen name. There was a time when my grandmom wanted to name me Abdul Rahman but my father persisted and am Shah Rukh Khan. I have been called lots of name on the internet……but am not going there”.

The actor also said that he is not the richest actor in the world. But he wants to be. Shah Rukh said, “The second last one I heard, but not the richest. I wish I was. I am quite a capitalist material kind of guy like that. I like good things in life but no I don’t think I am the richest actor in the world”.

Why do you think Shah Rukh Khan is so famous? Well, fans might yell talent, female fans might say good looks so when SRK said,”Could be good looks. Sexy. Handsome. Tall. Charming. Sweet. Speaks so well. I have got it all,” we agree with him.

