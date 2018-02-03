Shah Rukh Khan to Anil Kapoor: Stars congratulate Indian team for winning U-19 World Cup

Bollywood stars took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian team. Bollywood stars took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian team.

India beat Australia and emerged as the U-19 world champion today. This is India’s fourth U-19 World Cup title. Naturally, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from all corners for the young guns. The champions were lauded by some of the biggest names of the entertainment industry on Twitter. From Bollywood’s badshah Shah Rukh Khan to Malayalam star Nivin Pauly, the actors tweeted their wishes for the team.

Shah Rukh tweeted, “Wow. What a proud moment for young India. Well done lil ones…May u keep conquering the world. And keep playing FIFA …on the side. A great morning.”

While Anil Kapoor was ecstatic about the win and wrote, “Congratulations #TeamIndia!! Setting the performance mark just higher & higher with every match! This is why I love cricket! Also, @imVkohli you have been killing it!! It’s been an amazing season so far, well played #TeamIndia !! #IndvSA.”

Kapoor tweeted a couple of images from the match itself, and wrote, “And our #boysinblue have done it again! Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the #U19CWCFinal! It’s been a delight to watch you all play!! The future of Indian Cricket is strong & bright! Congratulations to the proud coach #RahulDravid as well!! #INDvAUS.”

Director-actor Farhan Akhtar was also not far behind in wishing the team as he tweeted, “Congratulations team India. Well played. Well deserved. And a special mention for Rahul Dravid who is giving back to the game like a true champion. #ICCU19CWC.”

Vivek Oberoi also had a special message for the young team and their star coach Rahul Dravid. Vivek tweeted, “Yayyy! Congrats team India under 19 and the amazing #RahulDravid ! So proud of u! Unbeaten champs through the tournament! 4world titles a record we are all so proud of! Jai hind #BoysinBlue #under19worldcup @BCCI.”

South star Nivin Pauly wrote, “Yaaay! We’re the World Champions!! Congratulations to our boys! #U19CWCFinal #BoysInBlue.”

Ayushmann Khurrana also took to Twitter to express his happiness and wrote, “Congrats team India for winning the under 19 World Cup. Prithwi, Shubman, Nagarkoti, Mavi etc have a very bright future. May India’s dominance in world cricket continue.”

