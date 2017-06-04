Shah Rukh Khan’s anger knew no bounds after Ramez Galal’s Ramadan TV prank. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan who seemed quite tensed while sinking in the quicksand got even more furious when he came to know this was all a prank by Ramez Galal. Shah Rukh Khan who seemed quite tensed while sinking in the quicksand got even more furious when he came to know this was all a prank by Ramez Galal.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for being a sport. You make fun of him, he also mocks at you with an even wittier comeback. But rarely have we actually seen him lose his temper. Only recently something happened during his recent Dubai trip which left the Badshah of Bollywood fuming. In a new video which has surfaced online, we see the Raees actor having a complete meltdown after falling for Egyptian anchor Ramez Galal’s Ramadan TV prank.

For the uninitiated, Ramez is an Egyptian host of a popular prank show, where he usually targets celebrities. He had already played the prankster with Hollywood stars like Paris Hilton, Steven Seagal, and Antonio Bandreas and this time it was Shah Rukh Khan.

In the video, you can see SRK on his way to a shoot. He meets TV presenter Nishan, (also a part of the prank) who comes to take his interview. After the interview, they go on a ride through the desert where the driver gets lost only to find that they are stuck in quicksand. You can see a tensed Shah Rukh Khan, when his car is getting eaten up by the sand and yet he is trying to help others to get out of the trouble. Suddenly a giant reptile appears. Shah Rukh Khan who already looked scared got furious when Ramez revealed it was him inside the costume.

“Did you call me all the way from India for this?” said an angry SRK. Ramez who seemed extremely worried touched SRK’s feet to forgive him. The superstar then dragged the anchor by his leg and was about bury him in the sand, when he decided to keep his cool.

It’s hard to believe that this whole incident was actually a prank because later we saw this selfie on Ramez Gulal’s Twitter account.

أنا مع الروخ 😀

ربنا يتمها علي خير ويكملها بالستر#شاروخان #رامز_تحت_الأرض pic.twitter.com/50q3Ot3tsq — Ramez Galal (@ramezgalal) June 2, 2017

In this video, posted by the anchor, both of them seemed quite chirpy and cheerful in each other’s company.

Reports have said that Shah Rukh Khan was actually paid Rs 2 crore to play this part. On the work front, the Dear Zindagi actor has collaborated with Aanand L Rai, for a film where he will be playing the role of a dwarf.

