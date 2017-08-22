Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan had a fun time at Manish Malhotra’s party. See photo

Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan at Manish Malhotra’s party. Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan at Manish Malhotra’s party.

After successfully closing the Lakme Fashion Week on Sunday, it was time to celebrate and party for Bollywood’s favourite designer Manish Malhotra. The guest list of the after-party had the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan among others. Manish shared a photo on his social media account where he is seen posing with good friend Shah Rukh and his lovely wife Gauri. Seen with them is friend Anu Dewan. “#FunTimes with #TheOneAndOnly @iamsrk and the gorgeous girls @gaurikhan and @anudewan5,” read the caption of the photo.

Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 witnessed many Bollywood stars walk the ramp including Aditya Roy Kapur, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari and Taapsee Pannu among others.

Before Shah Rukh, it was his daughter Suhana who attended the weekend event My Superdry of the five-day fashion week. She was seen with Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya’s cousin Ahaan Panday. The young brigade stole all the limelight from the seniors of the industry as they looked simple yet elegant at the event.

Shah Rukh and Manish have been friends for a long time now. Earlier in the year, the Raees of Bollywood graced the ramp in a sherwani as he walked at Mijwan 2017 for Manish. There he garnered a lot of praises not only for his dapper looks but also for his speech at the charity event. He spoke on the issue of gender inequality.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is busy shooting for Aanand L Rai’s next, where he will play the role of a dwarf for the first time. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Talking about the film, Shah Rukh said that it will highlight the feeling of incompleteness that a differently abled person goes through.

